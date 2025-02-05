New Orleans among cities that have hosted most Super Bowls

Open Extended Reactions

Few cities are as synonymous with the Super Bowl as New Orleans. Since hosting Super Bowl IV in 1970, Louisiana's largest city has been home to the NFL's main event 10 times. Tulane Stadium initially held Super Bowls in New Orleans before the Superdome took over hosting duties starting with Super Bowl XII in 1978. When New Orleans hosts Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, it'll tie the Miami metro area for most times hosting the big game.

Here are the cities that have hosted the most Super Bowls throughout history:

11 : Miami metro area

10 : New Orleans

8 : Los Angeles metro area

5 : Tampa, Florida

4 : Phoenix metro area

3 : San Diego

3 : Houston

3: Atlanta

Which cities will host the Super Bowl in the future?

So far, three cities are confirmed to host future Super Bowls:

San Francisco Bay area (Santa Clara, California) - Super Bowl LX, Feb. 8, 2026

Los Angeles metro area (Inglewood, California) - Super Bowl LXI, Feb. 14, 2027

Atlanta - Super Bowl LXII, 2028

Which cities with NFL teams have never hosted a Super Bowl?

Where has the Super Bowl been over the years?

2024 : Las Vegas (Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers)

2023 : Glendale, Arizona (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

2022 : Inglewood, California (Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

2021 : Tampa, Florida (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

2020 : Miami (Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers)

2019 : Atlanta (New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams)

2018 : Minneapolis (Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots)

2017 : Houston (New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons)

2016 : Santa Clara, California (Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers)

2015 : Glendale, Arizona (New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks)

2014 : East Rutherford, New Jersey (Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos)

2013 : New Orleans (Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers)

2012 : Indianapolis (New York Giants vs. New England Patriots)

2011 : Arlington, Texas (Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

2010 : Miami (New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts)

2009 : Tampa, Florida (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals)

2008 : Glendale, Arizona (New York Giants vs. New England Patriots)

2007 : Miami (Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears)

2006 : Detroit (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks)

2005 : Jacksonville, Florida (New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

2004 : Houston (New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers)

2003 : San Diego (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Oakland Raiders)

2002 : New Orleans (New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams)

2001 : Tampa, Florida (Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants)

2000 : Atlanta (St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans)

1999 : Miami (Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons)

1998 : San Diego (Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers)

1997 : New Orleans (Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots)

1996 : Tempe, Arizona (Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

1995 : Miami (San Francisco 49ers vs. San Diego Chargers)

1994 : Atlanta (Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills)

1993 : Pasadena, California (Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills)

1992 : Minneapolis (Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills)

1991 : Tampa, Florida (New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills)

1990 : New Orleans (San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos)

1989 : Miami (San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

1988 : San Diego (Washington Redskins vs. Denver Broncos)

1987 : Pasadena, California (New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos)

1986 : New Orleans (Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots)

1985 : Stanford, California (San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins)

1984 : Tampa, Florida (Los Angeles Raiders vs. Washington Redskins)

1983 : Pasadena, California (Washington Redskins vs. Miami Dolphins)

1982 : Pontiac, Michigan (San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

1981 : New Orleans (Oakland Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

1980 : Pasadena, California (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams)

1979 : Miami (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys)

1978 : New Orleans (Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos)

1977 : Pasadena (Oakland Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings)

1976 : Miami (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys)

1975 : New Orleans (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings)

1974 : Houston (Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings)

1973 : Los Angeles (Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Redskins)

1972 : New Orleans (Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins)

1971 : Miami (Baltimore Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys)

1970 : New Orleans (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings)

1969 : Miami (New York Jets vs. Baltimore Colts)

1968 : Miami (Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders)

1967: Los Angeles (Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, scores, stats and more.