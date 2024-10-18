Stadiums, arenas that are home to more than one sports team

There's nothing like home-field or home-court advantage. Being able to sleep in your own bed and play a decisive game in front of your home fans goes a long way. That's why teams fight during the regular season to put themselves in position to have the home edge come playoff time.
Several major cities in North America have professional sports teams from different leagues that call the same stadium or arena home. Here's a look at the venues that house multiple major organizations across MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, NWSL and NHL:
America First Field (Sandy, Utah): Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals
American Airlines Center (Dallas): Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars
Audi Field (Washington): D.C. United and Washington Spirit
Ball Arena (Denver): Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina): Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC
Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York): Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty
BMO Stadium (Los Angeles): LAFC and Angel City FC
Capital One Arena (Washington): Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle): Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm
Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles): Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Sparks
Footprint Center (Phoenix): Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis): Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts): New England Patriots and New England Revolution
Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida): Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride
Little Caesars Arena (Detroit): Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings
Lumen Field (Seattle): Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC
Madison Square Garden (New York): New York Knicks and New York Rangers
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta): Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey): New York Giants and New York Jets
PayPal Park (San Jose, California): San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC
Providence Park (Portland, Oregon): Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC
Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey): New York Red Bulls and NJ/NY Gotham FC
Scotiabank Arena (Toronto): Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California): Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams
Soldier Field (Chicago): Chicago Bears and Chicago Fire FC
Target Center (Minneapolis): Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx
TD Garden (Boston): Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins
United Center (Chicago): Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks
Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia): Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers
Yankee Stadium (New York): New York Yankees and New York City FC