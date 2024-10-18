Stadiums, arenas that are home to more than one sports team

Open Extended Reactions

There's nothing like home-field or home-court advantage. Being able to sleep in your own bed and play a decisive game in front of your home fans goes a long way. That's why teams fight during the regular season to put themselves in position to have the home edge come playoff time.

Several major cities in North America have professional sports teams from different leagues that call the same stadium or arena home. Here's a look at the venues that house multiple major organizations across MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, NWSL and NHL:

America First Field (Sandy, Utah): Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals

American Airlines Center (Dallas): Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars

Audi Field (Washington): D.C. United and Washington Spirit

Ball Arena (Denver): Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina): Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC

Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York): Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles): LAFC and Angel City FC

Capital One Arena (Washington): Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle): Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm

Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles): Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Sparks

Footprint Center (Phoenix): Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis): Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts): New England Patriots and New England Revolution

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida): Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride

Little Caesars Arena (Detroit): Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings

Lumen Field (Seattle): Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC

Madison Square Garden (New York): New York Knicks and New York Rangers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta): Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey): New York Giants and New York Jets

PayPal Park (San Jose, California): San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC

Providence Park (Portland, Oregon): Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey): New York Red Bulls and NJ/NY Gotham FC

Scotiabank Arena (Toronto): Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California): Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

Soldier Field (Chicago): Chicago Bears and Chicago Fire FC

Target Center (Minneapolis): Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx

TD Garden (Boston): Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins

United Center (Chicago): Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks

Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia): Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers

Yankee Stadium (New York): New York Yankees and New York City FC