          Stadiums, arenas that are home to more than one sports team

          Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is home to the Lakers, Sparks and Kings. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 18, 2024, 05:00 PM

          There's nothing like home-field or home-court advantage. Being able to sleep in your own bed and play a decisive game in front of your home fans goes a long way. That's why teams fight during the regular season to put themselves in position to have the home edge come playoff time.

          Several major cities in North America have professional sports teams from different leagues that call the same stadium or arena home. Here's a look at the venues that house multiple major organizations across MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, NWSL and NHL:

          America First Field (Sandy, Utah): Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals

          American Airlines Center (Dallas): Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars

          Audi Field (Washington): D.C. United and Washington Spirit

          Ball Arena (Denver): Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche

          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina): Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC

          Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York): Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty

          BMO Stadium (Los Angeles): LAFC and Angel City FC

          Capital One Arena (Washington): Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals

          Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle): Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm

          Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles): Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Sparks

          Footprint Center (Phoenix): Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

          Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis): Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever

          Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts): New England Patriots and New England Revolution

          Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida): Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride

          Little Caesars Arena (Detroit): Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings

          Lumen Field (Seattle): Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC

          Madison Square Garden (New York): New York Knicks and New York Rangers

          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta): Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC

          MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey): New York Giants and New York Jets

          PayPal Park (San Jose, California): San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC

          Providence Park (Portland, Oregon): Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC

          Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey): New York Red Bulls and NJ/NY Gotham FC

          Scotiabank Arena (Toronto): Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs

          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California): Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

          Soldier Field (Chicago): Chicago Bears and Chicago Fire FC

          Target Center (Minneapolis): Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx

          TD Garden (Boston): Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins

          United Center (Chicago): Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks

          Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia): Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers

          Yankee Stadium (New York): New York Yankees and New York City FC