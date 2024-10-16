Which cities have won multiple sports titles in a year?

Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas may be known as Sin City, but it was Win City in 2023 when both the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces won their respective championships in a single calendar year. It's an uncommon feat for a metro area to take home multiple titles in one year, but these teams made it look easy: The Golden Knights took down the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, while the Aces denied the New York Liberty a ring by winning 3-1 in the WNBA Finals.

While it's rare, Vegas isn't the only city to hit the championship jackpot. Here are metro areas that have won multiple titles in the same calendar year across the NFL, the NBA, MLB, the WNBA and the NHL since 2001.

Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces, 2023

Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4 games to 1; Jonathan Marchessault won Conn Smythe Trophy

Aces beat the New York Liberty 3 games to 1; A'ja Wilson won Finals MVP

Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021

Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4 games to 1; Andrei Vasilevskiy won Conn Smythe Trophy

Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9; Tom Brady won Super Bowl MVP

Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers, 2020

Lakers beat the Miami Heat 4 games to 2; LeBron James won NBA Finals MVP

Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4 games to 2; Corey Seager won World Series MVP

Washington Nationals and Washington Mystics, 2019

Nationals beat the Houston Astros 4 games to 3; Stephen Strasburg won World Series MVP

Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 3 games to 2; Emma Meesseman won WNBA Finals MVP

Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins, 2009

Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23; Santonio Holmes won Super Bowl MVP

Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 4 games to 3; Evgeni Malkin won Conn Smythe Trophy

Detroit Shock and Detroit Red Wings, 2008

Shock beat the Los Angeles Sparks 2 games to 1; Ruth Riley won WNBA Finals MVP

Red Wings beat the Penguins 4 games to 2; Henrik Zetterberg won Conn Smythe Trophy

New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, 2004

Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29; Tom Brady won Super Bowl MVP

Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4 games to 0; Manny Ramirez won World Series MVP

Los Angeles Lakers, Anaheim Angels and Los Angeles Sparks, 2002

Lakers beat the New Jersey Nets 4 games to 0; Shaquille O'Neal won NBA Finals MVP

Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 4 games to 3; Troy Glaus won World Series MVP

Sparks beat the Liberty 2 games to 0; Lisa Leslie won Finals MVP

Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Sparks, 2001