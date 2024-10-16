        <
        >

          Which cities have won multiple sports titles in a year?

          The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate during the parade for their Stanley Cup title in 2023. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
          • Joe DeAndrea
          Oct 16, 2024, 05:18 PM

          Las Vegas may be known as Sin City, but it was Win City in 2023 when both the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces won their respective championships in a single calendar year. It's an uncommon feat for a metro area to take home multiple titles in one year, but these teams made it look easy: The Golden Knights took down the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, while the Aces denied the New York Liberty a ring by winning 3-1 in the WNBA Finals.

          While it's rare, Vegas isn't the only city to hit the championship jackpot. Here are metro areas that have won multiple titles in the same calendar year across the NFL, the NBA, MLB, the WNBA and the NHL since 2001.

          Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces, 2023

          • Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4 games to 1; Jonathan Marchessault won Conn Smythe Trophy

          • Aces beat the New York Liberty 3 games to 1; A'ja Wilson won Finals MVP

          Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021

          Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers, 2020

          Washington Nationals and Washington Mystics, 2019

          • Nationals beat the Houston Astros 4 games to 3; Stephen Strasburg won World Series MVP

          • Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 3 games to 2; Emma Meesseman won WNBA Finals MVP

          Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins, 2009

          Detroit Shock and Detroit Red Wings, 2008

          • Shock beat the Los Angeles Sparks 2 games to 1; Ruth Riley won WNBA Finals MVP

          • Red Wings beat the Penguins 4 games to 2; Henrik Zetterberg won Conn Smythe Trophy

          New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, 2004

          Los Angeles Lakers, Anaheim Angels and Los Angeles Sparks, 2002

          • Lakers beat the New Jersey Nets 4 games to 0; Shaquille O'Neal won NBA Finals MVP

          • Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 4 games to 3; Troy Glaus won World Series MVP

          • Sparks beat the Liberty 2 games to 0; Lisa Leslie won Finals MVP

          Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Sparks, 2001

          • Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4 games to 1; Shaquille O'Neal won NBA Finals MVP

          • Sparks beat the Charlotte Sting 2 games to 1; Lisa Leslie won WNBA Finals MVP