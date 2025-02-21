Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee some of the teams that could be interested in trading for Deebo Samuel. (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta really couldn't hide his excitement in 2022 when he drafted safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round.

"We're all thrilled we got, in our opinion, the very two best players at their positions [in the 2022 draft]," DeCosta said.

Three years later, DeCosta can now say Hamilton and Linderbaum have become among the best at their positions in the league, making the Ravens extremely strong up the middle on both offense and defense. Hamilton, selected with the No. 14 pick, and Linderbaum, the No. 25 pick, have reached the Pro Bowl in the 2023 and 2024 seasons and they're two of the team's top leaders, too.

This offseason, Hamilton and Linderbaum are in line to be rewarded for their success. They're eligible for contract extensions and could reset the market at their positions.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Hamilton could surpass the Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr., who became the NFL's highest-paid safety when he signed a four-year, $84.1 million contract last May. Linderbaum could exceed the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey, who became the league's highest-paid center when he agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal in August.

The Ravens can retain Hamilton and Linderbaum for two more seasons. Their contract extensions were a topic of conversation at Baltimore's end-of-season news conference last month.

"We'll work on that," DeCosta said. "I think I sat up here in 2019 and said we're going to try to retain as many of our good young players as we can, and I think we've done that. I'm proud of that, and I think you'll see that continue this offseason."

The 2022 draft is only the second time in Ravens history where two players selected in the first round of the same draft reached the Pro Bowl. The only other time that occurred was the Ravens' 1996 draft, when they picked future Hall of Famers in Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis.

Hamilton has made an impact all over the field. In the past two seasons combined, he is the only player in the NFL to record over 100 tackles and at least five sacks, five interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

In 2024, Hamilton had to play more deep safety because Baltimore was allowing too many big plays in the passing game. There's hope that the Ravens can add another safety, which would allow Hamilton to play in different spots like he did in 2023 and, as DeCosta said, "become that sort of Swiss Army knife again."

"Kyle Hamilton has got to be the perfect build for any DB," Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua said. "He has the size to play inside the box and the speed and athleticism to play in the back end. Not everybody has that."

Linderbaum is the third Ravens offensive lineman to reach multiple Pro Bowls in his first three seasons, joining Ogden and current Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Durable and tough, Linderbaum is the only offensive player for Baltimore to participate in over 93% of the team's snaps in the last three seasons.

Last season, Linderbaum ranked No. 2 among centers with a 96.5% pass block win rate. His one sack allowed was the fewest among all centers with at least 600 snaps.

ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, who was a six-time Pro Bowl center, said Linderbaum helps 6-foot-2 quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"You want to be strong in the middle of that pocket for small-in-stature quarterbacks," Saturday said. "The last place you can afford a bunch of issues is up the middle. That's just not something that you want to be dealing with. I think that's why he's going to stay in Baltimore. He'll continue to be an exceptional center because what they do fits what he is. There's a level of comfort when you know what the guy's going to call, what protections you're going to be in and what you're going to get."