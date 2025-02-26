Penn State DE Abdul Carter speaks at the NFL combine about his fit in the NFL and his recovery following a shoulder injury. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter made a case for a defensive player, specifically himself, to be the first player selected in the draft.

"Defensive players impact the game just as much as the quarterback," Carter said. "All the teams that have won Super Bowls, they have that one standout player. I feel like I'm that."

Carter is No. 1 on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s most recent mock draft and is the No. 2 prospect in ESPN's consensus rankings.

Carter is competing with quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders along with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to be the No. 1 pick. Carter said he met with the Tennessee Titans, who hold the top pick, at the combine.

"I feel like it's very realistic," Carter said of his chances to go No. 1. "I feel like I'm the best player in the country and the best player should be picked first. It's the work I put in with my dad, who trained me, and all the sacrifices I made, I know I'm the best."

Teams will have to wait to see Carter work out because a shoulder/arm injury is preventing him from taking part in the testing portion of the combine. That injury didn't prevent him from playing in Penn State's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Carter said he's about 90% and will ramp up his workouts with Brent Calloway at Exos training facility in Plano, Texas, over the next month to get ready for his pro day at Penn State.

According to Carter, he's at his target weight of 248 pounds. He added that he is willing to put on whatever weight a team wants him to. Carter finished with 12 sacks last season.

Carter said he plans to attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.