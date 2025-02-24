Field Yates breaks down some of the notable selections from his Mock Draft 3.0, including Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Cam Ward. (1:45)

Why Field Yates has Travis Hunter as No. 1 overall in latest mock draft (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Penn State defensive end/outside linebacker Abdul Carter will not work out at the NFL's scouting combine this week because of a shoulder injury he suffered in the Nittany Lions' last game of the season.

Carter's agents -- Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey -- told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Carter suffered the injury in Penn State's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals in January.

"We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State, and he will perform at a very high level,'' Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Carter will undergo the medical exams at the combine and participate in interviews with teams, Rosenhaus added.

Rosenhaus said he had also forwarded a letter from Dr. Dan Cooper -- the Dallas Cowboys' team physician who has treated Carter -- to NFL teams to say Carter had just been medically cleared to resume training.

Several of the draft's top prospects will likely not work out in Indianapolis as is the case each year. Last year, for example, none of the first three players selected in last April's draft -- quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye -- worked out in Indianapolis.

Sources told ESPN on Sunday that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will not work out at the combine this week. On Monday, Henry Organ, the agent for Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty, told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his client won't be doing on-field drills.

Defensive linemen and linebackers are among the first players to arrive at the combine this week. Those players started their team interviews Monday, with medical exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and on-field workouts set for Thursday in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carter is one of the draft's top prospects overall as the most highly rated edge rusher on the board. He's the No. 2-rated prospect on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest big board, the No. 1 prospect in ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller's latest rankings and No. 2 in ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's rankings.

He led all FBS players this season with 24 tackles for loss in the Nittany Lions' 16 games to go with 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.