KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Saying "the biggest thing is that I love playing the game of football," Travis Kelce confirmed he intends to play at least one more season for the Chiefs.

"I still feel like I could play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year,'' Kelce said on his weekly "New Heights" podcast. "I don't think it was my best outing. I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past.

"I want to give it a good run. I've got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me. I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility and in the community. It's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet. I put in a lot of hard work and I put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for K.C. last year. It didn't end well for us. I feel like there's a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got and that's what I'm going to do.''

Kelce, 35, caught 97 passes for the Chiefs last season but had career lows in yards (823) and touchdowns (three). Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards in the Chiefs' divisional round playoff win over the Houston Texans but had just two receptions in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills and four in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

Kelce's contract with the Chiefs expires after the 2025 season. He said he didn't know whether the 2025 season would be his last "because I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization,'' but noted the 2025 season would carry a sense of finality because it is the last year of his contract.

"I'm going to give you guys everything I've got, baby,'' Kelce said.