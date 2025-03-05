Open Extended Reactions

Left guard Joel Bitonio, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the Cleveland Browns' longest-tenured player, will return for his 12th NFL season in 2025, the team said Wednesday.

Bitonio, 33, had said that he would take the first few weeks of the offseason to ponder retirement.

"I still feel like I can play in this league," he said at the conclusion of the season. "It's just the burden of playing in this league is tough."

Bitonio has spent his entire career in Cleveland since the Browns selected with the No. 35 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. His return is a boost to an offense that will look to get back on track next season after ranking 28th in total offense and 32nd in scoring in 2024.

Bitonio was tied for eighth out of 64 qualifying guards in ESPN's pass block win rate (94.3%) last season. He was tied for 18th in ESPN's run block win rate (72.8%).

Bitonio will enter the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2021.

In January, Cleveland promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, replacing Ken Dorsey, who was fired after one season. The Browns also brought in former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren as their new offensive line coach.

The Browns hold the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft. On Wednesday, they hosted top prospects Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter on top-30 visits.