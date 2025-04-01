Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla., -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels used his legs to escape trouble and make big plays as a rookie. But that's not what stood out to the Commanders -- and it's why they're excited about what he'll do for an encore.

"He's established the throwing side. If he wasn't a dynamic runner, he'd still be an excellent quarterback," Washington coach Dan Quinn said at the NFL's annual league meeting.

As Daniels and the Commanders prepare for his second season -- they begin spring workouts April 21 -- the question will be how he improves upon his rookie season. And how to do so while defenses study how to defend him better.

Daniels was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in MVP voting. He achieved those feats because of his dual-threat ability. But, though Daniels ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns, it was his ability as a passer that helped elevate his play -- as well as Washington's.

Daniels ranked fourth in total QBR, trailing only established quarterbacks: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (first), Buffalo's Josh Allen (second) and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (third).

Daniels ranked sixth in completion percentage and threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. Also, he was tied for second with 12 touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime.

But his legs increased his playmaking ability.

"He adds the value of mobility and being outside the pocket and creating scrambles to run and on scrambles to pass," Quinn said. "Teams wanted to try a certain unique thing, a spy or what have you, but we'll just continue to look at that as we progress."

The Commanders traded for receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and left tackle Laremy Tunsil to bolster the lineup around Daniels. Quinn called Samuel an "explosive player" who creates problems because he can line up all over. General manager Adam Peters called Tunsil one of the "two or three best" pass protectors in the NFL.

But Quinn said Daniels can help himself improve through footwork and positioning. The team also wants him to continue improving his decision-making on the run. Quinn emphasized that during the season and said he liked how Daniels progressed.

"We thought he made a lot of improvement extending plays," Quinn said. "Early on in the season, they were extending to run, and then now they got extending to throw the ball down the field. But for him, the footwork, that's one thing I know he's going to dig in hard on this year."