Bears sign QB Case Keenum to back up Caleb Williams

CHICAGO -- Veteran quarterback Case Keenum is back in the NFC North.

The Chicago Bears signed Keenum, 37, to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Keenum rose to prominence in Minnesota during the 2017 season, when he led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. The 14-year veteran has played for seven teams in his career and spent the past two seasons mentoring C.J. Stroud in Houston.

That's the role he'll have in Chicago with Caleb Williams entering his second season. The Bears also have Tyson Bagent and Austin Reed in their quarterback room but no one with more experience than Keenum, who has started 66 games and totaled 15,175 passing yards, 79 touchdown passes and 51 interceptions.

It's the latest in a series of moves by the Bears to support the growth of Williams, whom they drafted No. 1 in 2024. Chicago added three veteran offensive linemen via trades and free agency and signed receivers Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay and Miles Boykin this spring.

Keenum is likely to be the third quarterback on the Bears' depth chart behind Bagent, who has been Chicago's backup since he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023.