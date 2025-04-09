Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- With the draft more than two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys continued to add depth to their roster by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles.

Charles, 25, worked out for the Cowboys last week and made a favorable impression.

Charles has experience at tackle and guard but will most likely play on the interior for the Cowboys. He was a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2020 and started 18 of 35 games in four seasons. He signed with the Tennessee Titans last year as a free agent and was on track for a starting spot before abruptly retiring during training camp.

When he initiated his comeback to the NFL, the Titans released him from the reserved/retired list.

Charles is the 12th addition to the roster the Cowboys have made in free agency or a trade since mid-March.

The Cowboys signed offensive lineman Robert Jones to a one-year deal worth a max of $4.75 million. At the league meeting, coach Brian Schottenheimer praised the work of Brock Hoffman, who took over at right guard from Zack Martin, who retired in the offseason.

The Cowboys hold the 12th pick of the draft and have had prospects Kelvin Banks Jr., Armand Membou and Jonah Savaiinaea into the Star among their allotted 30 national visitors.