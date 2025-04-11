Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Backup quarterback Drew Lock is expected to sign with the Seahawks for a second stint with the team, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Lock is set to sign a two-year, $5 million contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lock, 28, returns to Seattle after spending last season with the New York Giants. He spent the two seasons before that in Seattle backing up Geno Smith after being acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade in 2022.

Lock's return as a potential backup to the newly acquired Sam Darnold brings into question Sam Howell's future with the Seahawks. Seattle acquired Howell via trade from the Washington Commanders in March 2024 after losing Lock in free agency. Howell struggled over the offseason and in a disastrous relief appearance in December.

The Seahawks have also been doing homework on quarterback prospects in this year's draft. Their list of 30 visits includes one with Louisville's Tyler Shough, a source told ESPN, while Bleacher Report reported they also have a visit lined up with Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Both quarterbacks are in the top five at the position on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

Lock went 1-4 in five starts with the Giants last season, throwing six touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Giants won just once in his eight appearances.

The inconsistency of the situation in New York played into some of the struggles. Lock was declared the backup to Daniel Jones the moment he signed. He was the backup all summer and through the first 10 games of the season. But when the Giants benched and eventually cut Jones, they skipped Lock and went to third-stringer Tommy DeVito in hope of a spark.

The Giants jumped back and forth between Lock and DeVito for much of the rest of their 3-14 season. The highlight was Lock's Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, when he had five total touchdowns.

Lock spent his first three seasons with the Broncos after they drafted him in the second round in 2019. He has started 28 games in his six professional seasons and has completed 59.6% of his passes for 6,354 yards with 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Fox Sports first reported on the Seahawks' reunion with Lock.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.