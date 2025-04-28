Nick Saban has high praise for Cam Ward and breaks down how his game will translate to the NFL. (1:34)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Will Levis is the lone returner to the Tennessee Titans' quarterback room, which expanded to four with the welcome addition of 2025 No. 1 selection Cam Ward and last month's veteran free agent additions of Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

Despite speculation that Levis would be traded during the draft, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said Monday the organization had no intentions of dealing the third-year quarterback over the weekend. Borgonzi believes there is an advantage in keeping Levis.

"It's a lot of value," Borgonzi said of Levis. "There is going to be competition in every room, and he elevates the competition in that room. That is what we're trying to do here as we get into training camp. We want to have the best 90-man roster and the best competition in every room, and Will certainly provides that."

Although Ward was selected first overall, Borgonzi said the Titans haven't named a starter and will leave it up to Callahan to distribute the reps as the group battles for the starting spot.

"As we head into the offseason it's going to be a competition," Borgonzi said. "These guys are going to get an equal amount of reps at the beginning and they will separate themselves as we head into training camp. The idea is to have competition in the room. I am sure reps will change at some point as people separate themselves."

Levis was given the opportunity to take hold of the Titans' franchise quarterback role last season when he was the starter. An injury to his right shoulder and poor play led to Levis having a 2-7 record as a starter and only 2,091 passing yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Levis was eventually benched in favor of veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph, who has since signed a free agent deal to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans signed Allen primarily because of his previous experience working with Callahan from 2020-22 with the Cincinnati Bengals when Allen was a backup and Callahan was the offensive coordinator. Boyle was added for depth just under two weeks after Allen was signed.

Also Monday, Borgonzi said the Titans aren't likely to pick up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, which was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"We're still discussing all that, but yeah, probably not," Brinker said when asked about the fifth-year option.

Burks is still rehabbing from a knee injury suffered last December and is not likely to be ready for the start of training camp, according to Callahan.