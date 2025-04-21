        <
          NFL fifth-year option tracker: 2022 first-round draft class

          Apr 21, 2025

          The deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of 2022 first-round draft picks is May 1. Teams have to decide whether or not to keep those players for a fifth season.

          Some teams will choose to sign players to contract extensions; others simply pick up or decline the option.

          Below, we are tracking the entire 2022 class -- all but one is eligible for a fifth-year option -- and updating as teams make their decisions.

          What is a fifth-year option?

          According to OverTheCap.com, the 2020 collective bargaining agreement allows teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player's fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: Basic, playing time, one Pro Bowl and multiple Pro Bowls.

          The 2022 first-round draft class

          No. 1 overall pick: Travon Walker, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

          The Jaguars have picked up Walker's fifth-year option. Walker ranks 12th in the NFL in sacks (20.5) since 2023.

          No. 2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

          No. 3: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans

          Stingley signed a three-year, $90 million extension with the Texans in March, in which they also picked up his fifth-year option.

          No. 4: Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

          The Jets are picking up the fifth-year option on Gardner, which will pay him $20.1 million in 2026. Gardner ranks tied for sixth in pass breakups (30) since entering the league in 2022.

          No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, New York Giants

          No. 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, Carolina Panthers

          No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Giants

          No. 8: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

          No. 9: Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

          No. 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

          The Jets are also picking up Wilson's fifth-year option, which is valued at $16.8 million for 2026. Wilson has 3,249 receiving yards (14th) and 14 touchdowns (T-38th) in 51 games since being drafted.

          No. 11: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

          No. 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

          No. 13: Jordan Davis, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

          No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens

          No. 15: Kenyon Green, OL, Eagles

          Green was drafted by the Texans, but was traded to the Eagles for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on March 11.

          No. 16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Eagles

          Dotson was drafted by the Washington Commanders but was traded to the Eagles in August.

          No. 17: Zion Johnson, OL, Los Angeles Chargers

          No. 18: Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

          No. 19: Trevor Penning, OT, Saints

          No. 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Cleveland Browns

          Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers but was traded to the Eagles in 2024. After one season, he was then traded to the Browns this offseason.

          No. 21: Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

          No. 22: Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

          No. 23: Kaiir Elam, CB, Dallas Cowboys

          Elam was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, but was traded to the Cowboys in March.

          No. 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Cowboys

          No. 25: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

          No. 26: Jermaine Johnson, DE, Jets

          The Jets are also picking up Johnson's fifth-year option, which will pay him $13.4 million in 2026. Johnson has 10 sacks in 33 games since being drafted.

          No. 27: Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

          No. 28: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Packers

          No. 29: Cole Strange, G, New England Patriots

          No. 30: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Chiefs

          No. 31: Dax Hill, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

          No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Eagles

          Cine was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, but was released prior to the start of the 2024 season, making him ineligible for a fifth-year option. Cine joined the Bills on their practice squad for the season before the Eagles claimed him before their Super Bowl-winning playoff run.