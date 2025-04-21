Louis Riddick joins "NFL Live" to adamantly explain why the Cleveland Browns need an elite quarterback to have success in the future. (1:19)

What happens to the Browns if they pass on QB with No. 2 pick? (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

The deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of 2022 first-round draft picks is May 1. Teams have to decide whether or not to keep those players for a fifth season.

Some teams will choose to sign players to contract extensions; others simply pick up or decline the option.

Below, we are tracking the entire 2022 class -- all but one is eligible for a fifth-year option -- and updating as teams make their decisions.

What is a fifth-year option?

According to OverTheCap.com, the 2020 collective bargaining agreement allows teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player's fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: Basic, playing time, one Pro Bowl and multiple Pro Bowls.

The 2022 first-round draft class

The Jaguars have picked up Walker's fifth-year option. Walker ranks 12th in the NFL in sacks (20.5) since 2023.

Stingley signed a three-year, $90 million extension with the Texans in March, in which they also picked up his fifth-year option.

The Jets are picking up the fifth-year option on Gardner, which will pay him $20.1 million in 2026. Gardner ranks tied for sixth in pass breakups (30) since entering the league in 2022.

No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Giants

No. 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

The Jets are also picking up Wilson's fifth-year option, which is valued at $16.8 million for 2026. Wilson has 3,249 receiving yards (14th) and 14 touchdowns (T-38th) in 51 games since being drafted.

No. 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

No. 15: Kenyon Green, OL, Eagles

Green was drafted by the Texans, but was traded to the Eagles for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on March 11.

No. 16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Eagles

Dotson was drafted by the Washington Commanders but was traded to the Eagles in August.

No. 19: Trevor Penning, OT, Saints

Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers but was traded to the Eagles in 2024. After one season, he was then traded to the Browns this offseason.

Elam was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, but was traded to the Cowboys in March.

No. 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Cowboys

No. 25: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

No. 26: Jermaine Johnson, DE, Jets

The Jets are also picking up Johnson's fifth-year option, which will pay him $13.4 million in 2026. Johnson has 10 sacks in 33 games since being drafted.

No. 27: Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

No. 28: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Packers

No. 30: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Chiefs

No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Eagles

Cine was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, but was released prior to the start of the 2024 season, making him ineligible for a fifth-year option. Cine joined the Bills on their practice squad for the season before the Eagles claimed him before their Super Bowl-winning playoff run.