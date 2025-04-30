Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons are picking up wide receiver Drake London's fifth-year option, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

London was drafted No. 8 overall by the Falcons in 2022 and has been their top receiver since then. The fifth-year option will go into effect in 2026. London is due around $6.8 million against the team's salary cap in 2025, per Roster Management System, and the option year will be worth in the neighborhood of $16.8 million.

Last season, London was fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,271) and tied for ninth in receptions (100) and touchdown catches (9). It was his first time eclipsing the 1,000-yard and 100-reception marks.

With second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. starting in 2025, London will have had five quarterbacks throwing to him in four seasons.

London, who played collegiately at the University of Southern California, has amassed 3,402 yards on 241 catches with 15 touchdowns in his three-year career.