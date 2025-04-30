Stephen A. Smith gets fired up over Giants draft pick Abdul Carter asking to wear Lawrence Taylor's retired No. 56. (2:08)

New York Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter also received a prank call during the NFL draft, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The call came Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the clock after acquiring the No. 2 pick from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade. The caller said he was from the Jaguars and told Carter they were going to select him second overall.

"It's unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "Abdul and I knew it was B.S. and didn't even tell his family about the call."

The Jaguars, of course, selected Travis Hunter with their pick, then Carter was picked at No. 3 by the Giants.

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 on Wednesday after Ulbrich's son made a prank call to now-Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft.

The NFL still is looking into the other prank calls made to players during the draft, but it said they are unrelated to the call made to Sanders.

Other players who received prank calls during the draft include the Browns' Mason Graham, the Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Warren, the Philadelphia Eagles' Kyle McCord and the Buffalo Bills' Chase Lundt.