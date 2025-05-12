Damien Woody explains why quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in a good position after being drafted by the Browns. (0:47)

The Cleveland Browns are signing veteran safety Damontae Kazee, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Kazee, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting five games during his stint with the team.

The Browns needed safety depth after losing two contributors this offseason. The team released Juan Thornhill, who later signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. Rodney McLeod, who spent the past two seasons in Cleveland, is retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL.

In December 2023, Kazee was suspended for the final three games of the regular season without pay after a hard hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. that landed the Colts receiver in the concussion protocol. Kazee was suspended for repeated violation of rules meant to protect the health and safety of players.

A fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 draft, Kazee has started 63 games with the Falcons, Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. He has recorded 17 interceptions, 24 pass breakups and 363 tackles in his career.

NFL Network first reported the Browns' signing of Kazee.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.