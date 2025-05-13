Open Extended Reactions

The NFL has paused the accelerator program it has used for three years to help increase diversity levels in key coaching positions, the league confirmed Tuesday.

The latest accelerator event, which connects coaches of diverse backgrounds with owners and team executives, had been scheduled to take place during next week's spring meeting in Eagan, Minnesota. There have been a total of five such events since the program's inception in 2022, most recently with coaches at the 2025 scouting combine.

The league gathered diverse front office candidates in December 2024 and also held its annual Women's Forum to further expand opportunities.

In a statement provided to ESPN, NFL chief administrative officer Dasha Smith said the program will be reimagined and return next year.

"We believe diversity of thought and background is essential to our success," Smith said in the statement, "and it's reflected in the policies, programs, and partnerships that help us attract, develop, and retain top talent at every level on and off the field.

"Every off-season, we take a step back to reflect on the positives and areas for improvement of our programs and assess ways to make them more impactful. This year, we assessed and identified additional opportunities with the Accelerator -- including combining the coaching and front office programs to ensure the Accelerator continues to be as impactful as possible.

"We have decided to hold the next iteration of the Accelerator in May 2026. This will allow us to reimagine the program, reflecting on the feedback and engaging with stakeholders so we can ensure a successful program in the future. We're steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our talent pipeline and create an environment that reflects the diversity of our fan base. The NFL strives to be a unifying force, and we are confident the next evolution of our efforts will take us one step closer to that goal."

CBS Sports first reported the news.

The decision came four months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that threatened federal action against organizations whose diversity, equity and inclusion programs violated the government's interpretation of civil rights law. Commissioner Roger Goodell afterward doubled down on the NFL's diversity efforts, which began in 2003 with the Rooney Rule, during his state of the league address on Feb. 3 in the week before the Super Bowl LIX.

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we're going to continue those efforts because we've not only convinced ourselves, I think we've proven to ourselves that it does make the NFL better," Goodell told reporters after that address. "We're not in this because it's a trend to get into it or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League both on and off the field."