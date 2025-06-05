Lamar Jackson scans the field and fires a pass to Rashod Bateman to give the Ravens an early 7-0 lead. (0:16)

The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens announced Thursday that they had signed Bateman to an extension without disclosing terms.

The new deal comes after Bateman set career highs with 756 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2024, with his scoring total ranking tied for ninth in the NFL among pass catchers.

Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick by the Ravens, has totaled 138 receptions for 1,923 yards and 13 touchdowns in his four NFL seasons.