BEREA, Ohio -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' signing of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has brought more star power to the AFC North, but Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had only one thing on his mind when asked about Rodgers joining the division.

"I think it's a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett said with a wide grin on his face.

Rodgers, 41, signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal after passing a physical at the Steelers' facility Saturday morning, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Over the years, Garrett has decorated his front yard for Halloween with tombstones featuring the names of every quarterback he has sacked. Rodgers, though, has been absent as Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, failed to sack Rodgers in his lone matchup against him in Week 16 of the 2021 season, a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Garrett's next opportunity to bring down Rodgers comes just a couple weeks before setting up his latest graveyard decorations, when the Steelers host the Browns on Oct. 12.