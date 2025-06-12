HOUSTON -- Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested at 5:38 a.m. in Montgomery County, Texas, and is facing a felony assault charge, according to the Montgomery County Jail website, allegedly for family violence following an incident in Magnolia.

Ward is currently still in custody.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," Omar Majzoub, the senior director of communications for the Texans, said in a statement. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Ward, 33, signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Texans as a free agent after spending his first nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He came over to join DeMeco Ryans in his first season coaching in Houston, as they had history working together in San Francisco.

In 2023, Ward played 10 games and had an interception. The Texans then gave him a one-year extension in August of 2024. He currently has a cap hit of $5,669,118.