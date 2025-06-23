Andrew Hawkins breaks down why Jayden Daniels is the best quarterback in the NFC ahead of his sophomore season. (0:43)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have enough reasons for motivation.

They were one game from reaching the Super Bowl. They have a quarterback capable of becoming one of the NFL's best, and they bolstered their offensive line.

A handful of players have an added reason: their contract status.

"It's definitely a big year," said running back Brian Robinson Jr., who is entering the final year of his deal, "but it is for a lot of guys around here."

The Commanders have 37 players entering the final year of their contracts, with 20 who would be considered either starters or key backups. Not all of those 37 will make the roster. Some, such as linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz, probably will play on one-year deals until they retire.

Others, though, have a chance for multiyear deals if they produce, whether in Washington or elsewhere.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said not everyone treats contract status the same. The team had 27 players in the final year of their deal on its 53-man roster last season.

"Sometimes having the security can be just the thing the person needs," Quinn said. "Sometimes it's the carrot that can be just something that they need. It's customized. The fun part about our group is that they're really connected and stay tight together. And so, there's so much fun knowing that the better we play, more opportunities are for everyone."

Here are five players whose next contract will be greatly impacted by this season:

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

The Commanders did not negotiate an extension with Samuel after trading a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for him this offseason. They converted $15.43 million of his existing base salary into a signing bonus and added four voidable years to spread the cap hit. He'll count only $5,151,105 on the cap this season.

Samuel, whom the Commanders consider a valuable chess piece because of his ability to play receiver or run the ball, has missed a combined eight games the past three years. Since finishing with 1,770 yards from scrimmage in 2021, he has surpassed 870 yards only once.

But he fits into what Washington likes to do. He excels on screens and the Commanders have added athleticism to their line this season, which should help open holes in space. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw 52 screen passes, sixth most in the NFL. Samuel also is adept at breaking tackles on short passes. Daniels attempted 26% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage (12th most in the NFL).

Samuel gained 61.5% of his receiving yards after the catch, 10th most last season among receivers with at least 25 receptions. He averaged 8.1 yards after the catch, third most among receivers with at least 25 receptions.

The Commanders like the situation Samuel is in, knowing he needs to prove himself if he wants another big deal.

"I've got to make the best out of every opportunity I get," Samuel said.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

He, too, is in the final year of his rookie contract. In his first three seasons Robinson has rushed for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The Commanders drafted running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round. It's way too soon to consider him Robinson's eventual replacement, but regardless, the fourth-year back needs a strong season. He has yet to rush for more than 800 yards in a season.

He should have a stronger offensive line to open holes; in the last nine games last season, including the postseason, Robinson had six games when he averaged 1.48 yards or less before first contact. The league average was 2.67 yards.

Nagging injury issues have hindered his play the past two years.

"The biggest thing for me is being available," he said. "I'm hell when I'm well."

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. hopes to stay healthy in 2025, noting that "I'm hell when I'm well." Nick Wass/Associated Press

DT Daron Payne

Payne has one year left on his contract and would count $28 million on the cap in 2026. However, they could save $16.8 million in cap space if they released him after the season. Payne's contract was an issue in 2022, but he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks and earned a four-year extension worth up to $90 million. He has a combined eight sacks the last two seasons.

However, the Commanders privately and publicly have lauded his offseason. Multiple people in the organization singled him out during OTA work, also saying he appears more relaxed and a little more outgoing.

"Every day this dude is, I'm having to tell him, 'Hey man, let's calm down,'" defensive coordinator Joe Whitt said. "He is leading by example, and this year you can really see him taking that leadership role and taking it to the next step. He's been the guy that's just really stood out to me the most."

LT Laremy Tunsil

Tunsil has two years left on his contract, and it's hard to imagine him playing poorly enough to force Washington to cut him after the season. If the Commanders did, they would have no dead money on their cap. But, for a five-time Pro Bowler, he's prohibitively affordable in 2026, with a cap hit of only $21.5 million -- currently 14th among offensive tackles. Washington drafted tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round, and he will play on the right side. At some point in his career, he could shift to left tackle.

Still, the bigger question for Tunsil is what kind of extension would he receive if he plays as they anticipate this season? After all, the Commanders also could have their bookends for a while -- providing high-level protection for Daniels.

"Laremy has a very, very exceptional skill set," Washington offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said. "He brings a lot of talent but also that knowledge. ... Josh is very talented, a lot of upside. I'm excited to see when we put those two together how Laremy's experience can accelerate Josh's growth."

LT Laremy Tunsial (78) could be in line for a contract extension if he protects Jayden Daniels well this season. Nick Wass/Associated Press

CB Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore has no guaranteed money remaining on the final two years of his deal. He'll count $18 million vs. the cap in 2025 and $18.5 million in '26. If he's cut after the season there would be no dead money on Washington's salary cap.

Washington traded picks in the third, fourth and sixth rounds to New Orleans for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick on Nov. 5. But a hamstring injury limited him to two regular-season games (and all three playoff contests). Lattimore had games where teams (New Orleans, Detroit) didn't challenge him and others where teams attacked him (Tampa Bay, Philadelphia). He needs a stronger showing, not to mention to stay healthy as he has played in only 26 games combined the past three years.

"He's coming back with a chip on his shoulder," Washington defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons said. "He wants to get back to the form he has played his entire career."

Lattimore said during minicamp that he felt great. He said he had more burst out of his break and that he feels "explosive." He said after watching his film from last year that he played timid, based on his movement skills. Lattimore said he never felt like himself in Washington because of the hamstring injury. Multiple members of the organization say they anticipate a different Lattimore thanks to a healed hamstring and a full year in the defensive system.

"I feel way better than last year," Lattimore said.