Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multiyear contract extensions, it was announced Thursday.

"Jason and Todd's leadership has been critical to our organization's success. The winning culture they have established has us well positioned for the future," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement. "The continuity and stability they provide will play a large role in our ability to compete for additional championships."

The extension for Bowles is for three seasons, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, pushing his deal through the 2028 season. He enters his fourth season as the team's head coach after going 27-24 while winning three consecutive NFC South titles from 2022 to '24.

"I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we've enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals," Bowles said in a statement. "My family loves Tampa and we're looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons."

Licht is currently the NFL's fifth-longest tenured traditional general manager, entering his 12th season with the Bucs.

The Bucs finished 10-7 last season, losing to the Washington Commanders in the NFC wild-card game.

Under Licht, the Buccaneers have drafted key players like Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Calijah Kancey, Cade Otton, Graham Barton, Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch and more.

Tampa Bay leads the NFL in total snaps and starts by homegrown players drafted in Rounds 1-5 since 2014.

"I am very grateful to the Glazer Family for the trust and belief they have shown in what we are doing here," Licht said in a statement. "I am also very excited to continue working alongside Todd well into the future as we continue our mission of finding and developing talented players and chasing additional championships for our fans."

Under Bowles, who served as the Bucs' defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach, the team's defense has ranked among the NFL's best since 2019, leading the NFL in rushing defense (93.8 yards per game), opponent yards per carry (4.0), and fumble recoveries (68), while placing second in sacks (281.0) and fifth in red zone efficiency (53.8%).

Overall, Bowles has a 53-65 record as a head coach. In addition to three games as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2011, Bowles spent four seasons on the sidelines with the New York Jets from 2015 to '18, going 24-40.