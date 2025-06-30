Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- For a baseball-loving Chicago kid, there might be no greater honor than throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field.

Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce saw that dream fulfilled before a Chicago Cubs game in April, the latest sign of his growing stature in the NFL after a career season in 2024.

"I grew up a big Cubs fan," Pierce said. "Probably was my favorite sports team of any team. So, it was a pretty special moment."

Pierce, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs, had a sizable group of friends join him for the event. A few Colts teammates also made the trip. There was just one aspect he'd like to change: He wishes he'd delivered a better pitch. Pierce described it as a "lollipop that landed a foot short of the catcher."

"Not the best throw," he said. "I should've gone with the fastball."

On the football field, where Pierce is much more comfortable, his fastball is undeniably effective. It's no secret what it is: Pierce has become one of the preeminent deep threats in the game, demonstrating he can consistently beat defenders down the field.

Since Pierce entered the league in 2022, he leads all players in yards per catch at 17.6. And, yet, there remains much uncertainty about Pierce's future in Indianapolis as he enters the final season of his rookie contract with no sign of an extension and the looming possibility of him playing elsewhere in 2026.

Whether Pierce has done enough to warrant a long-term deal is not really at issue. Barring something unforeseen, he'll earn a very lucrative contract from someone in this era of eye-popping wide-receiver deals.

Pierce has been delivering big plays since his rookie season, with a league-high air yards per target mark of 16. One out of every 10 receptions in his career has produced a touchdown. And his seven catches of 40 yards or longer is second only to the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (8) since 2022.

Even so, the rapidly increasing salaries of wide receivers will impact how the Colts govern themselves with Pierce. According to two league sources, there are no current contract talks between Pierce and the team. Additionally, Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is already the team's highest-paid player in terms of average salary ($23.3 million).

Where is all this going?

"I like to take a very day-to-day approach with things," Pierce said. "I don't really think too far in advance."

He added, "That's why I've got agents. They focus on that type of stuff and what's coming up in the short term."

Pierce's focus, he said, is on further expanding his game. He's been characterized as something of a one-trick pony, a player who is a bit boom or bust.

That said, his fastball is quite the heater, a skill that numerous teams would covet on the open market. Since 2000, only DeSean Jackson and Devery Henderson have averaged more yards per catch in a single season than Pierce did last season (22.3). He's one of the most impactful receivers you'll find without a 1,000-yard season in his career.

But Pierce has long maintained he's more than just a deep threat, and he's looking to prove it in 2025.

During offseason practices, Pierce said his objective was showing "I can do more things and just kind of trying to show the coaches what I can do." He insists he "can be more well-rounded and do more things for this offense."

Among the specific goals, according to coach Shane Steichen, is tightening up some technical aspects of Pierce's game that will allow him to be more effective on shorter routes where his ability to separate with speed is less of a factor.

"Obviously, the deep-ball threat's there," Steichen said. "But I think he's done a great job at transitioning in and out of breaks on certain routes that we're working on."

But there are some realities that might impact Pierce's ability to break out in the way he hopes.

For one, the Colts utilize an offense that is very role-specific for receivers. Pittman is a volume receiver who lines up on the outside of the formation and runs a variety of routes. Josh Downs, an impressive 2023 third-round pick who will be eligible for an extension after the coming season, is generally in the slot and operates in the middle of the field.

That typically leaves Pierce running deep routes from the perimeter, sometimes clearing out defenders so others can operate underneath. As a result, Pierce gets limited opportunities because those deep throws are not always available depending on defensive coverages. Last season, he was targeted on 13.9% of the Colts' pass attempts. That ranked 72nd leaguewide.

Relatedly, when it comes to the contract decision on Pierce, his role in the offense is something that must be considered given the escalating salaries at the position. The investment in Pittman and the selections of Downs and second-round pick in Adonai Mitchell in 2024 don't exactly work in Pierce's favor, either.

For now, whatever the future holds, Pierce wants to continue throwing his fastball but hopes to mix in a few other pitches, too.

"I just want to continue expanding my game," he said.