HOUSTON -- As C.J. Stroud evolves in his NFL journey, one of his main focuses this offseason has been body transformation.

The Houston Texans' quarterback understood his training would have "risk and reward," but heading into Year 3, he felt he needed a change.

"I've been working really hard on getting my body right -- losing body fat, trying to be faster, stronger," Stroud said. "And it went really well. ... [Working] pocket mobility, running out the pocket, throwing the rock. Everything kind of works hand in hand."

The extra work left him with general soreness in his throwing shoulder that caused him to miss practices this spring, but he felt it was necessary after he saw dips in passing yards (3,727) and touchdowns (20) in Year 2 after being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in a season where he had 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

He also threw 12 interceptions last season, seven more than his rookie year.

"I [came in] pretty early with [assistant strength and conditioning coach Clint Martin]," Stroud said of his extra work. "There's always a risk to working hard, so it was a great offseason. I think I got that done."

Coach DeMeco Ryans hopes to see improvement under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley to help them "get over the hump."

"You get mental reps out here," Caley said during practices. "Being out here, [Stroud's] involved in all the communication. He's tapped in, he's into it. I've been very pleased when he's out here."

Before former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was fired this offseason, the offense sputtered in his second year. The Texans ranked 22nd in yards per game (319.7) and 19th in points per game (21.9) despite winning the AFC South for a second consecutive season.

Part of the issue last season was Stroud taking too many hits. So he worked on his speed to help him evade defenders in the pocket. In 2024, he was sacked 52 times, second most in the NFL, and was pressured on 38.6% of his dropbacks (second most), according to Next Gen Stats.

Stroud hit 19.7 mph in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys on a 20-yard scramble, 28th highest for quarterback scrambles in 2024, according to Next Gen Stats. Also, Stroud ranked 16th in scramble rushing yards (240) in 2024. So, increasing his speed could make him more of a dual threat.

"[I had personal bests] on almost everything this offseason, which has been really dope," Stroud said during mandatory minicamp.

Last season, Stroud had 99 dropbacks that turned into scrambles (seventh most), an increase from 2023 when he had 83 (eighth most).

Stroud's completion percentage during scramble plays improved from 32% in his rookie year to 49.1% last season, but he saw an uptick in turnovers on such plays. In 2023, he had three touchdowns and no interceptions. In comparison to Year 2, where he had four touchdowns but threw three interceptions.

"It starts in the film room," Caley said. "Starts in the meeting and the preparation going into it and trying to prepare and learn the details and nuances of everything we are doing."

With a new offensive coordinator in place, the relationship between Caley and Stroud will be paramount for the Texans' success. So far, Caley has been impressed with the preparation from his signal-caller, but the big question will be can the two help the franchise at least reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time?

"I'm very, very grateful [for my progression]," Stroud said. "But now it's ball time, and this offseason will be very important on getting back with my throwing regimen and with my guys in L.A. So, I got those things done, and I'm grateful for it."