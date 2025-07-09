Chris Canty explains why he thinks Jalen Hurts remains the best quarterback in the NFC over Jayden Daniels. (1:30)

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris made it clear on multiple occasions: He wanted to embrace the franchise's past.

The team's alternate jerseys, unveiled Wednesday, stay true to that sentiment.

Weaving past and present



We're adding back the Super Bowl Era threads to our uniform rotation pic.twitter.com/9nKrTYVABk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2025

The Commanders will turn to their glory days when it comes to their alternate look this season, returning their uniforms to their style before they changed their name and redesigned the jerseys for 2022. Washington won three Super Bowls -- after the 1983, 1987 and 1991 seasons -- while wearing what will be their 2025 alternates.

Washington will wear the former burgundy-and-gold look three times this season: in Sunday night games vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2 and vs. the Denver Broncos on Nov. 30, and in the regular-season home finale vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.

Washington beat Denver in Super Bowl XXII wearing this look. Quarterback Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl that season. Williams remains with the organization as a senior adviser to general manager Adam Peters. He also has developed a bond with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

One team source said last week that Washington hasn't decided if it will try to make these its permanent jerseys at some point in the future. The team would have to submit permanent alterations to the league for approval a year in advance. Teams can change their look every five years -- Washington did so in 2022 -- but an ownership change provides an exemption (Harris bought the team in 2023).

The alternate look begins with the helmet and a return of a gold stripe down the middle bordered by two white stripes as well as a gold facemask. They had previously ditched the stripes after the 2021 season. The new W logo will remain on both sides of the helmet.

The white jerseys will have burgundy-and-gold stripes on the sleeves and a thick burgundy stripe around the collar and burgundy numbers outlined in gold. The players will also wear burgundy pants with a gold-and-white stripe down the side. For socks, they'll wear white with burgundy-and-gold stripes at the top.