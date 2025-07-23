Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Washington Commanders' camp is taking place in Ashburn, Virginia and Commanders reporter John Keim has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Commanders camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates, including what's happening with receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Commanders camp

Wednesday, July 23

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said while most players make a big jump for Year 1 to Year 2, quarterback Jayden Daniels made that leap during the season. Quinn said Daniels improved his efficiency the more defenses he faced and that quickened his decision making.

Daniels said his key focus this offseason was improving his footwork.

"To where I could be more accurate on throws," Daniels said.

And, indeed, he displayed them on his first pass during 11-on-11 work. He lofted a 25-yard pass to new receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., running a slot fade, for a touchdown. Defensive back Tyler Owens had good coverage, but was defeated by a perfect pass.

More: