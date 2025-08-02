Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said receiver Terry McLaurin's trade request is not a distraction, calling it a normal part of business in the NFL.

McLaurin requested a trade Thursday after talks on a contract extension continued to provide no momentum toward a deal. McLaurin is considered a hold-in and was placed on the physically unable to perform list after reporting on July 27. He held out for the first four days of camp.

Quinn said McLaurin informed him of his request before it went public.

"We love Terry and are really glad he's here and hope he's practicing soon," Quinn said, "but I also understand the business side of things. That's what they're working through. I love coaching him."

Quinn said he didn't need to address the situation with players to make sure it doesn't become a distraction.

"Players today are more aware of contracts than they used to be," Quinn said. "They recognize that's the business part. For the team, we're just rocking. For Terry, the trade request, that's part of normal business that's happening around the NFL. We understand it.

"This group is tight and they're focused on what they have to do."

The sides have been far apart for a long time in their negotiations, according to multiple sources. Washington has been reluctant to pay a receiver top-of-the-market money when he'll be 31 as the extension begins.

McLaurin's counter is Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf, who signed a deal worth $32.5 million per year this offseason. They were in the same draft class and have comparable statistics, but Metcalf is two years younger.

McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year deal worth $68.4 million. He turns 30 in September.

Quinn said he is not surprised it has reached this point, but that he leaves the negotiations to general manager Adam Peters.

"I try to avoid judging it," Quinn said. "I recognize players are trying to set themselves and their families up, so I try not to put myself in that spot. It's too easy to say, 'Man, if I had that much I would be this or that.' So I don't go there. I try to support him as best I can, but we don't discuss the finance part of things."

McLaurin is Washington's top wideout, coming off a season in which he caught a career-best 13 touchdown passes. He has surpassed 1,000 yards for five consecutive seasons and is coming off his second Pro Bowl appearance. McLaurin has been beloved by fans and deeply respected in the locker room since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2019.

For now, though, he's rehabbing an ankle that originally bothered him late in the season and signing autographs for fans after practice. He sits in on meetings and attends walk-throughs. Both he and the team are anxious to get him back on the field.

"It's an emotional time," Quinn said. "I just try to make sure to support the player as best I can."