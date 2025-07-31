Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McLaurin, who is seeking a contract extension with one year left on his current deal, reported to training camp Sunday to end his holdout but was placed on the physically unable to perform list because of an ankle injury.

He said earlier this month that he would not step on field without "progression" toward a new contract.

McLaurin has not publicly stated what sort of contract he is looking for, but he said last week that "with how the market is today, it conveys what guys of my caliber are deserving of."

Several notable wide receivers signed long-term deals this offseason, including the Bengals' Tee Higgins (four years, $115 million with $40.9 million guaranteed), the Steelers' DK Metcalf (four years, $132 million with $60 million guaranteed) and the Jets' Garrett Wilson (four years, $130 million, $90 million guaranteed).

McLaurin turns 30 in September, an age at which teams often believe a receiver starts to fade. He has pointed out that he has been in the NFL for only seven seasons, did not play much his first two seasons at Ohio State and didn't want to be judged by what others did in the past.

Two older high-end receivers signed extensions last year: At age 30, Miami's Tyreek Hill signed a three-year extension for $30 million per year with $52.535 million guaranteed. At 31, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans signed for two years and $41 million with $35 million guaranteed.

McLaurin has been Washington's top receiver since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2019. He has surpassed 1,000 yards each of the past five seasons and caught 13 touchdown passes in 2024 -- second most in the NFL.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.