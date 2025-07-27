Adam Schefter and Louis Riddick discuss the complexities of the Terry McLaurin contract situation with the Commanders. (1:12)

ASHBURN, Va. -- After holding out the first four days, Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin arrived at training camp Sunday without a new deal and was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury.

Coach Dan Quinn said McLaurin will work off to the side with trainers, and it's uncertain if the veteran will participate in practice once his ankle has recovered. He is seeking a contract extension with one year left on his current deal.

"On the business side, [GM Adam Peters] and the guys are still working hard with Terry and his reps," Quinn said. "While on PUP, it's just like we do with other guys -- work with the trainers to get back as soon as he can."

McLaurin was fined $50,000 per day -- $200,000 in total -- for missing the start of training camp.

The two sides remain apart on a contract and will continue discussions aimed at a new deal.

Quinn said he met Saturday night with McLaurin, who was dealing with an injury to the same ankle at the end of last season.

"It was great," Quinn said. "I'm really pumped that he's here."

The Commanders opened training camp on July 23. Sunday is the first day fans can attend practices.

McLaurin said earlier this month that he would not step on the field without "progression" toward a new contract. His reporting does not necessarily mean there has been progress considering he's not expected to participate.

"It's the nature of our business," Peters said on the first day of camp. "You'd like to get these things done quicker, but it doesn't always happen that way. ... You're dealing with a really good player and really good person, and you never lose sight of that and make sure every conversation you have is very straightforward and in good faith and keeping that mindset throughout ... understanding our goal is to get a deal done.

"Whatever happens along the way, just understand he's a great player and we want to keep him here."

McLaurin has not publicly stated what sort of contract he is looking for, but he said last week that "with how the market is today, it conveys what guys of my caliber are deserving of."

Several notable wide receivers signed long-term deals this offseason, including the Bengals' Tee Higgins (four years, $115 million with $40.9 million guaranteed), the Steelers' DK Metcalf (four years, $132 million, $60 million guaranteed) and the Jets' Garrett Wilson (four years, $130 million, $90 million guaranteed).

McLaurin turns 30 in September, an age at which teams might expect a receiver to start to fade. He pointed out last week that he has been in the NFL for only seven seasons, did not play much his first two seasons at Ohio State and didn't want to be judged by what others did in the past.

He wanted them to view it on a "case-by-case" basis, McLaurin said.

Two older high-end receivers signed extensions last year: At age 30, Miami's Tyreek Hill signed a three-year extension for $30 million per year with $52.535 million guaranteed. At 31, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans signed for two years and $41 million with $35 million guaranteed.

McLaurin has been Washington's top receiver since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2019. He has surpassed 1,000 yards each of the past five seasons and caught 13 touchdown passes in 2024 -- second most in the NFL.

He is also considered a team leader -- voted by teammates as a captain during the postseason last year (they rotated captains during the regular season) -- and a fan favorite.

"Without a doubt, everybody in this building values Terry very much," Peters said.