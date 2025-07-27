Jayden Daniels explains where his motivation and desire to improve as quarterback of the Commanders comes from. (0:38)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Santana Moss started his career as a walk-on at the University of Miami. He ended it as one of the better receivers in Washington's history, which is why the organization announced Sunday that he will be placed in the team's Ring of Fame.

Moss will be honored during the Commanders' season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 7. The team informed Moss, who works for the team as an analyst on video and podcasts, of the honor during practice Sunday. Friends and family wore burgundy hats with his last name across the front of the cap.

"I usually hate surprises, but that's a surprise you would do 100 times," Moss said. "I haven't had this much emotion build up in me in some time. I don't think I've cried this many tears since I lost someone."

The announcement occurred on the same day Washington's best receiver, Terry McLaurin, reported to camp after holding out for the first four days while he seeks a contract extension.

Moss played 10 of his 14 NFL seasons with Washington after being traded by the New York Jets in 2005. He ranks third in franchise history in catches (581), fourth in receiving yards (7,867) and seventh in touchdown receptions (47).

The Jets drafted him in the first round in 2001.

In Moss' first season with Washington he made the Pro Bowl after catching 84 passes for a franchise-best 1,483 yards and nine touchdowns. That season he became beloved in Washington after catching two late touchdown passes in the final four minutes to lead a 14-13 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Moss finished his 14-year career with 732 catches for 10,283 yards and 66 touchdowns.