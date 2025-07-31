Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels says he has noticed a big difference in his game from a year ago -- back when he was getting ready for a historic rookie season.

"Most definitely night and day," he said.

That's because Daniels said he is more used to coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense and his teammates. A year ago, Daniels was learning the system and adapting to the NFL and not worrying about leadership. Now, he said, he will chastise teammates at times if they make a mistake and is processing the offense at a faster level.

Not that it limited Daniels last season, when he was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in MVP voting. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while running for 891 yards and another six scores.

"It's being more comfortable in the offense," Daniels said. "I understand what Kliff is calling and what we want to accomplish as an offense. I have different tools in my tool belt to get to different protections, to get to different runs versus certain looks."

Commanders coach Dan Quinn was asked earlier in camp about the big jump players can make in their second season. He said Daniels made that leap during his first season.

"The more time in the system, it slowed down in a way," Quinn said. "He could process things so much more quickly that it was harder to fool him on certain looks or certain things that would come up. There's some real confidence that comes with that."

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler said that comfort level has resulted in a better leader. Last year, Quinn said they didn't want Daniels worrying about correcting teammates or being a leader. They wanted him to just worry about playing.

Ekeler said Daniels kicked one teammate out of the huddle in practice Thursday after he committed a false start penalty.

"He said, 'Get out, we can't be doing that,'" Ekeler said. "That's leadership we wouldn't have seen last year. He's holding the standard, letting everyone know this is how we play. If you're not playing at this level, you can't be on the field. That's awesome to see in a quarterback."

Daniels said he understands that's now part of his job.

"I'm the one that has to uphold the standard," Daniels said. "If guys are false-starting, it's next guy up. I hold myself accountable. If I mess up, I look to Zach [Ertz] and guys like that to hold me accountable."