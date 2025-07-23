Andrew Hawkins goes in-depth on how Ben Johnson will allow Caleb Williams to grow in his offense. (1:14)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Chicago Bears' camp is taking place in Lake Forest, Illinois and Bears reporter Courtney Cronin has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Bears camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Tuesday, July 22

The deepest and most important position battle during Bears training camp will begin in earnest during Wednesday's first practice. Coach Ben Johnson can't remember another instance of having three players battle for one starting job, but that's the case at left tackle where incumbent starter Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and rookie Ozzy Trapilo will vie to protect QB Williams' blindside. Jones is "ready to go" according to general manager Ryan Poles after sitting out the offseason while recovering from surgery to repair a broken ankle and will be in a ramp-up period this week given how much time he's missed. And while Jones' experience as Chicago's left tackle over the last three seasons should give him a leg up, Johnson views the competition as open.

"We're coming in with blank slates right now," Johnson said. "And so just because a guy's played and another guy hasn't in this league, we're going to let the competition play out and we'll see where it goes."