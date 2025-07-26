Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Houston Texans' camp is taking place in Houston, Texas and Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. How are the Texans dealing with their spate of injuries? How does C.J. Stroud look after an inconsistent 2024? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Texans camp

Wednesday, July 23

The Texans have a large number of players on the PUP list, with a group including defensive tackle Denico Autry, wideout Tank Dell, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and safety Jimmie Ward all landing on the list. Those four players combined for 33 starts in 2024. When you factor in running back Joe Mixon, who's on the Non-Football Injury list, that's five starters from 2024 that totaled 47 starts. Since it's only July, it's too early to ring any alarm bells. It's worth noting the only person expected to land on the PUP list when the season starts is Dell, who suffered a gruesome knee injury in Dec. 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Depth will be tested as backups running back Dameon Pierce, defensive end Derek Barnett and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish started on the PUP list.