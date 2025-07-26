Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans running back Joe Mixon will be out a majority of the preseason with an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated closer to the start of the regular season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network was first to report the news.

Mixon injured his ankle over the offseason and didn't participate in OTAs or minicamp, which landed him on the non-football injury list to start training camp.

Mixon, who turned 29 on Thursday, rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, earning him Pro Bowl honors in his first season for the Texans.

The Texans took steps to offset Mixon's potential absence this offseason by signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb after his seven-year stint with the Cleveland Browns and drafting Woody Marks out of USC in the fourth round of April's NFL draft.

The other options to fill in for Mixon are running backs Dameon Pierce, who's on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and Dare Ogunbowale.

The Texans have their first preseason game on Aug. 9 as they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings.