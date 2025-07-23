Why Orlovsky doesn't see anyone topping the Ravens, Chiefs or Bills in the AFC (1:39)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Baltimore Ravens' camp is taking place in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will file the latest updates. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Latest news from Ravens camp

Wednesday, July 23

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers provided the first big play of camp as well as the first scare. Flowers electrified the crowd by catching a pass on a slant route and burst upfield for a long touchdown. Later, Flowers appeared to tweak his ankle and missed a few reps. After being seen by a trainer, Flowers was back on the field and made several catches.

There's a lot of hype surrounding this Ravens offense, which returns 10 starters after finishing No. 1 in the NFL last season in yards per game. "I believe our offense has no limits," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "It's no roof. The ceiling is unlimited for our guys."