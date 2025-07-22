Kimberley A. Martin surmises what will define success or failure for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson next season. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- As the Baltimore Ravens reported to training camp on Tuesday, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews said he's not dwelling on this season being possibly his last with the team.

"For me, it's not looking too far ahead," Andrews said. "It's living in the moment. I'm thankful to be here this year, to be able to compete for this organization and compete for this city. I just want people to know that. It really means everything to me."

Andrews, 29, is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract and is coming off one of his most challenging offseasons.

In January, he dropped a potential game-tying 2-point conversion late in a 27-25 loss at the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. Then, he heard the trade rumors that circulated leading up to the draft in April.

Andrews said he doesn't listen to the outside noise.

"I know the type of player I am, the type of man I am," Andrews said. "All those things, looking forward, they're going to help me grow, get better and be the player I'm meant to be."

Last season, Andrews scored a career-high 11 touchdowns, which helped him become the Ravens' all-time touchdown leader with 51. But last season was also one of his most frustrating seasons.

He averaged 39.6 receiving yards per game last season, which was the worst since his 2018 rookie season. The low point came in the 27-25 AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Bills, where he failed to pull in a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game with 1:33 remaining.

Andrews was succinct when asked about returning to Buffalo for this year's season opener on Sept. 7.

"It's going to be a great story," Andrews said. "I'm excited about that game."

During minicamp last month, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson defended Andrews, saying he didn't like the social media backlash that Andrews endured from that dropped pass.

"I know Lamar has my back," Andrews said. "It's a special connection. It definitely means a lot for him to come out and say those things. I trust in him whole heartedly and that's my guy forever."