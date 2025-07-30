Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he feels Lamar Jackson has more pressure to reach a Super Bowl with the Ravens than Josh Allen does with the Bills. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a small fracture in his foot at the end of Tuesday's practice, sources told ESPN.

According to sources, if all goes well in Likely's recovery, he is expected to return early in the season. It's possible Likely could be back for the Ravens' Sept. 7 opener at the Buffalo Bills.

Likely suffered the non-contact injury on the final play of Tuesday's practice in a one-on-one drill against safety Sanoussi Kane. He was carted off the field and then limped into the locker room.

Likely, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $3.4 million this season. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Likely set career highs last season with 42 catches for 477 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Ravens have one of the deepest tight end groups in the NFL with Likely, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar. All three tight ends are scheduled to be free agents after this season.

If Likely misses significant time, Kolar would likely have an increased role. Known more for his blocking, Kolar caught nine passes last season for 131 yards and one touchdown.