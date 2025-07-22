Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders ' 2025 training camp runs from Wednesday, July 23 to Aug. 20 at the team's training facility.

It was another offseason of change for the Silver and Black. Pete Carroll and John Spytek were introduced as the organization's newest coach and general manager, respectively. The Raiders found their answer at quarterback, trading for Geno Smith while drafting Heisman Trophy runner-up and running back Ashton Jeanty, who is expected to have a major role on offense in Year 1.

With the pieces in place, Carroll hopes to compete right away in a crowded AFC West. While his spirited coaching has the team believing in a brighter future, it remains to be seen whether Carroll can translate it into wins this fall.

Here's a look at what to expect as training camp begins -- and a 53-man roster projection:

How will the offense mesh under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly?

This offense is intriguing. Kelly, who helped Ohio State win a national title as a coordinator in 2024, has a chance to be creative with his playcalling due to the talent at his disposal. Smith has been an effective signal caller in recent years. Second-year tight end Brock Bowers has already established himself as a top-two player in his position, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is coming off a career season with the potential to put up better numbers in a contract year. If Dont'e Thornton builds on a strong offseason, he adds a big-play element to the passing game while allowing Meyers to play in the slot.

But of course, Las Vegas is emphasizing the run game, which is why it used its sixth overall pick on Jeanty. The former Boise State standout has the potential to put up impressive numbers in Year 1, especially as a receiver. In 2023, he was first among FBS running backs in receiving yards (569).

However, pressure is on the Raiders' offensive line, and whether they can improve after struggling last season. If Las Vegas lives up to expectations on offense, part of the reason will be better play in the trenches.

Three players to watch

DT Christian Wilkins. The Raiders' starting defensive tackle's status for training camp remains uncertain. Last month, Wilkins, who is recovering from a Jones fracture, was in a walking boot while in attendance at Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy's charity golf event. Wilkins has been in a long and challenging rehab. He was absent for all three days of mandatory minicamp, as the only time he was seen on the practice field was during the first OTA practice, which was open to the media in May.

TE Michael Mayer. The third-year tight end was among the standouts during OTAs and minicamp. Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, hasn't lived up to expectations thus far, but that could change under a new regime. If used effectively, Mayer adds another element to the offense, especially since opposing defenses will most likely focus more on Bowers.

CB Jakorian Bennett. During the offseason program, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Darien Porter received most of the first-team reps while Bennett, who has started in 11 of 24 career games, was with the second team. Bennett said this is the best he's felt splayed through a torn labrum before having season-ending surgery after 10 games (seven starts). Bennett has had his moments, and training camp will offer an opportunity to state his case as a starter on the outside despite lacking the size and physical traits that Carroll looks for at cornerback.

Key position battle

Guard. Four of the five starting offensive line positions seem in place with left tackle Kolton Miller, right tackle DJ Glaze, center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right guard Alex Cappa. The starting left guard role will come down to Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith. Parham has played 1,676 snaps at left guard since 2022, but lined up solely on the right side last season. Meredith has played 472 snaps at left guard, with 347 coming in 14 games (eight starts) in 2024.

Keep an eye on whether Tyree Wilson can make another leap

The Raiders' pass rush should benefit from defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce returning from injury. At the same time, it would help if defensive end Wilson could take another step in his development in Year 3.

Wilson made strides last season, totaling 4.5 sacks, 10 hits and 24 pressures in 16 games. However, Las Vegas needs more out of its first-round pick in 2023. Wilson said this season is an opportunity for him to "go out there and shut everybody up." In the past, Wilson felt he missed a lot of sacks and tackles. He hopes his emphasis on his footwork during the offseason will change his fortune.

53-man roster projection

QB (3): Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, Cam Miller

RB (4): Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, Sincere McCormick

WR(5): Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott

TE (3): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

OL (9): Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa, DJ Glaze, Caleb Rogers, Charles Grant, Jordan Meredith, Thayer Munford Jr.

DT (7): Adam Butler, Christian Wilkins, Leki Fotu, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Jonah Laulu, Zach Carter

DE (5): Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden, Jah Joyner

LB (5): Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer

CB (5): Darien Porter, Eric Stokes, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes

S (4): Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Thomas Harper

Specialists (3): K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer