MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns will miss the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL on the team's first day of training camp, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

An MRI confirmed what the Dolphins' medical staff feared Thursday, after Burns suffered the injury shortly after the start of Wednesday's practice. Burns went to the ground after tangling up with a teammate during position drills and slammed his helmet out of frustration.

He was later seen leaving the field on crutches.

Burns signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason after spending the past three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has not been a full-time starter since 2017 but had the opportunity to compete for a starting job in Miami -- where an already-thin position is now even more prevalent of an issue.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that while the team is confident in its current group of cornerbacks, it will always look to improve.

"If you have youth at a position that's developing and you're developing it and you have confidence in it, you're going to have confidence in it before the people that haven't seen it do," he said. "So, we're confident in the group. That being said, not closing the door for anything. There's multiple players we talk about each and every day, but we're also very excited with some guys that have a lot to prove and know that and are excited about the opportunity."

One day after Burns' injury, the Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Cornell Armstrong -- who they originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. Armstrong was not on an NFL roster last season and spent the 2023 season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.