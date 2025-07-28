D'Andre Swift, Bears RB room looking for bounce-back season

Dan Orlovsky breaks down the work Caleb Williams has to put in to find success in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. (1:58)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- DJ Moore's locker is two stalls away from that of Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. Over the past 16 months, since Swift signed his three-year, $24 million free agent contract with Chicago, Moore has had a bird's-eye view of how his teammate dealt with the ups and downs of a 2024 season that fell short of expectations.

"As long as I've known Swift, he's always been the same," Moore said. "I think some of the talk is getting to him, and he wants to be the best that he can be this year and he's going to go out there and prove it."

Swift's 959 rushing yards ranked 18th while his five touchdowns were 24th among all running backs despite his salary being the 11th highest at his position. At the start of training camp, Swift downplayed last year's frustrations serving as added motivation for his sixth NFL season, but the Bears are going to need a bounce-back year from their RB1, considering they didn't make many changes to the unit.

To go along with Swift, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer, whose biggest contributions come on special teams, Chicago's sole running back addition was via the seventh-round pick the Bears used to draft Kyle Monangai, who has earned early praise from coach Ben Johnson.

"I know the perception out there is that maybe it's not the most talented room in the world," Johnson said. "They like to hear that noise."