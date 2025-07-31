Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders reached a contract extension with starting left tackle Kolton Miller on Wednesday, with sources telling ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the deal is for three years and $66 million, with $42.5M guaranteed.

Miller, the longest-tenured Raider, was entering the final year of his contract and has a cap hit of $15.7 million. In April, he did not participate in the early stages of the team's voluntary offseason program as he sought out a new deal, a source had told ESPN.

Eventually, Miller rejoined the team and was involved in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

In June, Miller expressed optimism about the culture new Raiders coach Pete Carroll was trying to establish in Las Vegas and said he hoped to be with the franchise long term.

"I want to be a Raider for life. I don't want to go anywhere else," Miller said then.

Miller has been a reliable presence on the Raiders offensive line throughout his career. A first-round pick in 2018, he's started in 107 of 109 career games.

Last year, the 29-year-old allowed the most pressures (65) and sacks (11) since his rookie season in 2018.

The Raiders have spent the offseason giving contract extensions to key veterans. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million), quarterback Geno Smith (two years, $75M) and punter AJ Cole (four years, $15.8M) have received deals under first-year general manager John Spytek.