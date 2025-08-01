Chris "Mad Dog" Russo explains why Shedeur Sanders has ample opportunity to become the Browns' starting QB. (0:52)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett returned to practice Friday after missing three straight sessions with a hamstring injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Pickett would be held out of team drills Friday after injuring his hamstring late in last Saturday's practice.

Stefanski was noncommittal on whether Pickett would be a full participant in time for the Browns' joint practices with the Carolina Panthers next Wednesday.

"Obviously disappointed that he's not full go, but he's very much involved in everything we're doing," Stefanski said before Friday's practice.

Before injuring his hamstring, Pickett split the bulk of first-team reps with Joe Flacco in the Browns' quarterback competition. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have primarily led the backup units. Sanders, the team's fifth-round pick, is the only quarterback who has not taken snaps with the first-team offense.