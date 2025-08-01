Stephen A. Smith calls out Jerry Jones for making Micah Parsons wait for a new deal when he wants to be a Cowboy. (1:37)

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons said in a social media post on Friday that he no longer wishes to be part of the team.

Parsons concluded a detailed post titled "Thank you Dallas," by saying, "I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally."

The declaration comes as Parsons and the Cowboys remain locked in talks of an extension for the All-Pro defensive end.

Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons, trailing only Reggie White (70), Derrick Thomas (58), J.J. Watt (57) and DeMarcus Ware (53.5) since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Parsons and White are the only players to record at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons, and Parsons reached 12 last season despite sitting out four games because of a high ankle sprain.

Parsons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.