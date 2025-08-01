Open Extended Reactions

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy returned to the practice fields and was a full participant in Friday's practice.

After the speedy second-year wide receiver banged his head while trying to make a catch Tuesday, he was evaluated Thursday, during the players' off day, and diagnosed to not have a concussion.

"We had both the NFL involved with clearing [him] with our doctors," coach Andy Reid said. "He got a little liquid in his ear, and they took care of that. It was throwing his equilibrium off just a little bit."

As the Chiefs' fastest wide receiver, Worthy missed Wednesday's on-field work after sustaining his injury Tuesday when he tried to make a diving catch on a deep pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Worthy was targeted by Mahomes several times -- and even showcased his speed while executing an end around -- during Friday's two-hour practice.

"He kept saying, 'I don't feel like I have a concussion,' but you've got to go through the protocol," Reid said. "The [doctors] examined him, and it was the liquid in the ear. He was convinced he didn't have one all along. We were cautious with it, and we're always going to do that."

After practice, Reid acknowledged that Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' first-round pick, will continue to receive all the first-team repetitions as the projected starting left tackle in charge of protecting Mahomes' blind side.

Simmons spent the offseason recovering from a torn left patellar injury suffered in October that prematurely ended his final season at Ohio State. The Chiefs are hopeful Simmons can be the player who finally solves their longstanding problem at left tackle.

"He's consistently showing up every day and working," Reid said of Simmons. "He's a worker, and he's willing to do it. You've got to keep on going. He's done a nice job."