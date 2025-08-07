Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Richardson left the Colts' preseason game at Baltimore in the first quarter Thursday night after taking a crunching sack from David Ojabo.

He was later ruled out with a finger injury.

Ojabo had a clean run at Richardson, who is competing with Daniel Jones for the Indianapolis starting job at quarterback. After the sack, Richardson jogged to the sideline and was replaced by Jones.

The plan for Indianapolis prior to the game was for Richardson to start and play 1 1/2 quarters, with Jones playing half a quarter.

Richardson did guide the Colts to a field goal on his first drive.