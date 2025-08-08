BALTIMORE -- Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone was ruled out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a gruesome left knee injury at the end of the first quarter.

Kone, a rookie sixth-round pick, was defending Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin down the left sideline when he went down in the end zone on an incomplete pass. He was visibly in pain and immediately grabbed his left leg.

Rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone had his left leg placed in an air cast and was carted off in the first half of the Ravens' preseason opener vs. the Colts. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ravens trainers put Kone's leg in an air cast before carting him off the field. He had been competing for one of the final cornerback spots for Baltimore.

Last season, Kone led Western Michigan with nine passes broken up. He added 70 tackles and one interception.