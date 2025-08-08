Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL preseason kicked off Thursday with several rookies playing their first snaps.

Week 1 of preseason games serves as a first look into the new players on each team, whether they are rookies or offseason acquisitions. To keep you updated on how players fared in their first game action, our NFL Nation reporters summarize the top debuts below.

Thursday's games

Ravens: Rookie sixth-round pick LaJohntay Wester provided much-needed juice to the Ravens' punt return game when he scored on an 87-yard runback in the first quarter.

.@la_wester TO THE HOUSE



Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/kNQd43xeDs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 7, 2025

Wester, whose college coach was Deion Sanders at Colorado, flashed some "Prime Time" elusiveness when he darted around three would-be Colts tacklers in the middle of the field before racing down the right sideline.

Baltimore's punt return game was an issue last season. The Ravens used four punt returners who averaged 9.7 yards, which ranked 16th in the NFL, and failed to break a punt return longer than 22 yards.

Wester also had team highs with two catches for 41 yards with a long of 30.

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop hooked a 46-yard field goal attempt wide left in his first attempt, but he nailed a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter. Loop is the only kicker on the roster, but coach John Harbaugh said Loop has to prove himself in the preseason. In training camp, Loop is 58-of-62 (93.5%). -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: at Cowboys, 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 16

Colts: Tight end Tyler Warren, the No. 14 pick in this year's draft, made his anticipated debut and wasted little time making an impact. Warren caught all three passes on which he was targeted, generating 40 receiving yards in the process. On his longest play, a 23-yard reception from Daniel Jones on a slant route, Warren showed the breadth of his talent, catching the ball cleanly and running 14 more yards after the catch.

Elsewhere, the Colts got a long look at new kicker Spencer Shrader, who had a big workload with four first-half field-goal attempts. He connected from 53, 33 and 39 yards and missed from 52. Shrader, who kicked for three teams as a rookie last season, is replacing veteran kicker Matt Gay, whom the Colts released earlier this year. -- Stephen Holder

Next game: vs. Packers, 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 16

Eagles: Running back AJ Dillon had an encouraging debut, rushing five times for 27 yards (5.4 average) and catching three passes for 27 yards. He showed some wiggle with a jump cut on a 9-yard gain and moved the pile when he lowered his shoulder. It was a good start after sitting out all of last season because of a neck injury.

Undrafted rookie receiver Darius Cooper (6 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD) raised his profile. He regularly separated from defenders with sharp routes and good burst.

First-round pick linebacker Jihaad Campbell nearly came up with an interception, and fourth-round defensive tackle Ty Robinson registered two pressures, a sack and demonstrated good awareness by sniffing out a screen and taking that option away from the quarterback. -- Tim McManus

Next game: vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 16

Bengals: Defensive end Shemar Stewart took a while to get onto the field because of contractual issues, but the first-round pick out of Texas A&M has been as advertised. He was disruptive on a couple of his 18 defensive snaps against the Eagles.

He had a 3-yard tackle for loss on a run play. Then on a play-action bootleg, Stewart did a good job pursuing Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee and nearly forcing an interception.

Rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild, a third-round pick and projected starter, had a very nondescript outing, which is a very good thing for an offensive lineman. Right guard Lucas Patrick, who is battling for a starting spot, had a couple of miscues on the opening drive, including a costly penalty. -- Ben Baby

Next game: at Commanders, 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 18