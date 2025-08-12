Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for speeding on the interstate in a Cleveland suburb early Saturday morning, according to court records, after he was clocked going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

A team spokesperson said the Browns are aware of the incident.

Garrett was pulled over at 2:01 a.m. in Strongsville, Ohio, according to records. He was given a $250 fine and does not have to appear in court Thursday morning if he pays it.

The Browns played their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Friday night; Garrett was one of several veterans who sat out the game.

Garrett participated in training camp practice Monday morning. The Browns are holding joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This comes three years after Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in the aftermath of a single-car crash that left him with a left shoulder sprain and right biceps strain after his vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett was traveling at an "unsafe speed for the type of roadway" he was on, which contributed to the accident. Garrett was driving 65 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit, according to the crash report obtained by ESPN.

In 2022, WKYC reported at least seven instances of Garrett speeding in Northeast Ohio.