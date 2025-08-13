Stephen A. Smith explains why this could be a redemption year for Caleb Williams at quarterback for the Bears. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and other starters will play in the team's second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday.

"Everyone's going to play," Johnson said.

Williams and most offensive and defensive starters were held out of the Bears' 24-24 tie with the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. Prior to the game, Williams, wide receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus, tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift were put through an on-field workout by Johnson that lasted an hour and amassed 70-plus plays.

Johnson said it was "to be determined" when asked how long Williams will play Sunday night at Soldier Field. The Bears are hosting the Bills in a joint practice Friday, which Johnson said will factor into the workload that starters will receive two days later.

"I've been pretty consistent with the thought of reps, reps, reps are the most important thing to get [Williams] up to speed," Johnson said. "And by the plan that we had a week ago, we were able to get him probably somewhere between 80 and 100 more reps than we would've been able to do had he played in the game. This week, it's a different schedule. Different length of time in terms of in between games and all that. And so, our plan right now is the guys that sat out last week, they will be playing this week."

Sunday marks the Bears' third straight week with a practice or preseason game at Soldier Field. Johnson said the importance of playing established starters in preseason games comes down to getting into a routine before the game and building trust with the coaching staff.

"I think the trust that we've been talking about from the get-go, that's really where that comes into play," Johnson said. "We haven't been here with this group as a coaching staff. That trust has been earning, and we've been developing that amongst each other. It's not a one-way street. It goes both ways. And so I think that's just another step in the progression, you know?"